Rabbit hemorrhagic disease detected in Napa County

California wildlife officials have confirmed the detection in Napa County of a contagious viral disease that causes widespread deaths among wild and house rabbits, Napa County has announced.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife learned that several wild rabbits in the Yountville area died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease in early November, the county said in a news release Monday evening. Although the virus has been reported in multiple California counties since May 2020, the rabbit deaths near Yountville marked its first detection in Napa County.

RHD is not a health risk to humans and poses no threat to food safety, according to the county.

The newly detected outbreak is connected to RHDV2, one of two related viruses that can cause the disease, the county said. RHDV2 is highly contagious and infects both domestic and wild rabbits, nearly all of which die after contacting the pathogen.

Rabbits that contract RHD often die suddenly without showing symptoms, according to the county statement. Those animals that do become visibly ill may show fever, loss of appetite, lethargy, muscle spasms, breathing difficulty, blue lips, or bleeding from the nose and mouth. One to five days may pass from infection to the onset of symptoms.

Owners of house rabbits are asked to take precautions to prevent exposure to the virus.

- Rabbits that are housed outdoors should be housed off the ground when possible. Do not use material from the outside for food or bedding.

- Do not allow wild rabbits to enter your yard, and try to prevent dogs, cats, birds and other animals from carrying rabbit carcasses onto your property. Those who do find dead wild rabbits should record such finds on the state Fish and Wildlife department’s mortality reporting website at wildlife.ca.gov.

- Do not spread the virus on your hands or clothing. After handling a rabbit, wash your hands. Avoid handling rabbits you do not own. Before handling rabbits in different locations, change clothing and shoes and wash your hands. Ensure that everyone who visits your rabbits also washes their hands thoroughly before touching the animals and wears protective clothing like coveralls, shoe covers, hair covers and gloves.

- Avoid borrowing equipment. If you must borrow equipment or buy used gear, thoroughly scrub with a 10% bleach solution (one part bleach to nine parts water), leaving it to soak at least 10 minutes before rinsing and letting dry.

- Do not add new rabbits. If you must, house the new animals in a separate area. Do not use the same equipment for new and old rabbits.

The vaccine Medgene is available in California to protect rabbits against RHD. Contact your veterinarian to see if their clinic carries the vaccine.