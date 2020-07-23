Racist chat outburst disrupts online forum hosted by Napa school district

An online seminar on Wednesday to inform parents of the Napa school district's campus reopening plans was interrupted by the repeated posting of a racial slur during a live chat, the district reported.
During a Zoom forum for families of elementary school students, a person who logged into the videoconferencing app's chat feature repeatedly used the racist term before a moderator shut off the tool for the rest of the meeting, according to Stacy Rollo, spokesperson for the Napa Valley Unified School District.
“We have zero tolerance for this racially derogatory language and the impacts it has on individuals in our community,” she said in an email Thursday morning. “We are actively investigating with our Tech Department and have reported the incident to the Napa Police Department. … We are also planning to send a message to our parent community (Thursday) to apologize for the unfortunate interruption and subsequent deactivation of the chat feature and also to reiterate NVUSD's hard stance against this type of hateful, racist behavior.”
The outburst appears to have been the work of one person, said Rollo.
The virtual meeting was the first of three NVUSD had scheduled Wednesday afternoon and evening to brief parents on the district's plans for the 2020-21 academic year, which will begin with online-only instruction amid an increasing number of coronavirus infections in Napa County.
The racial slur was transmitted by chat but not by audio, and the chat tool was disabled for the two later forums on Wednesday, according to Rollo, who said more than 2,000 families sat in on the three virtual meetings.
Nicol Davis Turner, a participant in the Wednesday online forum, said the intruder posted the N-word at least 40 times, starting about 15 minutes into the Zoom session, before the chat window was cut off.
Despite the swift move to disable the feature, “an unfortunate by-product of the chat was that those words remained for the duration of the call,” she said. “If you clicked on the chat (later), you could see that word for the entire length of the call.”
NVUSD also hosted Zoom forums later Wednesday for families attending local middle and high schools.
Reports of “zoombombing” incidents – in which trolls crash live online forums with hate speech or pornography – have proliferated since the spring, when in-person gatherings were halted across the U.S. due to stay-home orders passed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The attacks have targeted events as diverse as city council meetings, Sunday school classes, Alcoholics Anonymous gatherings and a video chat hosted by a Black professional hockey player. Last weekend, an online forum for Oakland school board candidates – in which two Black female candidates were scheduled to speak – was hacked and inundated with racial slurs and death threats, triggering an FBI investigation, KTVU-TV reported.
Watch Now: Know the basics of social distancing
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.