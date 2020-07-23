Racist chat outburst disrupts online forum hosted by Napa school district

The racial slur was transmitted by chat but not by audio, and the chat tool was disabled for the two later forums on Wednesday, according to Rollo, who said more than 2,000 families sat in on the three virtual meetings.

Nicol Davis Turner, a participant in the Wednesday online forum, said the intruder posted the N-word at least 40 times, starting about 15 minutes into the Zoom session, before the chat window was cut off.

Despite the swift move to disable the feature, “an unfortunate by-product of the chat was that those words remained for the duration of the call,” she said. “If you clicked on the chat (later), you could see that word for the entire length of the call.”

NVUSD also hosted Zoom forums later Wednesday for families attending local middle and high schools.

Reports of “zoombombing” incidents – in which trolls crash live online forums with hate speech or pornography – have proliferated since the spring, when in-person gatherings were halted across the U.S. due to stay-home orders passed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.