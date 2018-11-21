The city of Napa's traditional kickoff to the Christmas holiday season has washed out with the late-autumn rains.
Steady showers have led the Downtown Napa Association to cancel its annual tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, executive director Craig Smith said. The tree lighting was to have taken place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, preceded by a performance from various dance groups.
Rain arrived in the North Bay before dawn Wednesday and was expected to continue through about midnight, leading the merchants' group to call off the event for the safety of dancers, according to Smith. The artificial tree at Veterans Park will be illuminated later but without a formal ceremony.
"The good news is, we need the rain," he said, pointing to the possibility of showers clearing Napa air fouled for nearly two weeks by smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County. "This is one of those disappointing things that's not so disappointing."
The National Weather Service forecasts 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in Napa County through Friday.
Napa's Christmas Parade remains scheduled for downtown on Saturday, with a rain-or-shine starting time of 5 p.m.