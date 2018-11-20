Meteorologists predicted up to two inches of rain may come to Napa County through Friday, as the Bay Area’s regional air quality district forecast a lessening of the smoke that has afflicted the Bay Area since wildfires erupted in Butte County nearly two weeks ago.
Local precipitation is expected to total 1.5 to 2 inches starting at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service’s Monterey bureau said on its website and Twitter account. Rain is forecast to continue into the morning before tapering to showers around 10 a.m., and then picking up again mid-morning on Thanksgiving Day and continuing to Friday.
Meanwhile, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District predicted a further ebbing of air pollution levels in the region, although soot levels in the East Bay are expected to remain just high enough to keep an area-wide Spare the Air alert in force Wednesday.
The East Bay’s air quality index is expected to reach 105 on Wednesday, just above the 100-point level considered unhealthy for heavy outdoor activity or people with asthma and other respiratory problems. The air quality district reported pollution levels from 124 to 161 on Tuesday, including 158 in the North Bay – continuing an alert that has lingered along with heavy smoke blown southwestward from the Camp Fire that has ravaged rural Butte County since Nov. 8.
The Bay Area has been under Spare the Air alerts for 14 days since Nov. 1, banning residents from burning wood or other solid fuels.