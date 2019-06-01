For the first time, the rainbow banner symbolizing the gay-rights movement flew over Napa City Hall Friday.
The flag, which will stay up through June -- LGBT Pride Month -- was approved by the City Council on May 21 after an emotional hearing in which advocates said the banner would provide recognition of the gay community.
Waving tiny rainbow flags, the LGBTQ community and supporters packed City Hall to advocate for city support. More than 20 people told of how the campaign for LGBTQ rights had touched their lives.
In 2013, more than 1,000 people joined an online petition urging the raising of the gay-pride flag at City Hall. Council members did not vote on the flag raising proposal, but instead teamed with local merchants to declare a 10-day Pride Week during which rainbow banners were hung from downtown lamp posts.
The rainbow flag has symbolized the LGBTQ community movement since June 1978, when Gilbert Baker stitched together a banner in eight colors (since reduced to six) for that year's gay-rights parade in San Francisco.