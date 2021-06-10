Rainbow ‘little libraries’ planted in Napa during Pride month

More than 500 brand-new ways to share diverse, anti-racist, and LGBTQ inclusive messages with readers have been distributed — for free — across Napa Valley.

To kick off LGBTQ Pride Month, Rainbow Action Network and First 5 Napa Network rolled out their Rainbow Little Libraries project over the first weekend in June.

Those libraries — from American Canyon to Calistoga — were seeded with some 500 new children’s books about race, gender, and diversity.

“This project is a work of love for members” of Rainbow Action Network and First 5 Napa Network, said to Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet. She’s the director of Rainbow Action Network and “network weaver” of the First 5 Napa Network.

“During a year of so much hurt and struggle, First 5 Napa Network members wanted to use a human-centered design approach to make a positive impact on our community,” Sutkowi-Hemstreet said.

“We listened to parents and caregivers and tried out ideas with their families regarding how we can best support them in having conversations about race, racism, and anti-racism with their children,” she said.