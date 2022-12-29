 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rainy New Year's Eve forecast for Bay Area as new atmospheric river arrives

  • Updated
Rain in Napa

A pedestrian used a shopping bag to cover her head from the rain in downtown Napa in November.

 Nick Otto, Register file photo

Bay Area residents can expect a wet New Year's Eve as more rain and wind is in the forecast later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the region is expected to receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain and up to 6 inches at higher elevations between Thursday and Saturday.

The storm totals are likely to lead to some localized flooding, according to the weather service's Bay Area office, along with pooling of water on roadways and rock and mudslides along hillsides.

Wind gusts between 10 and 25 mph are also expected across the Bay Area, getting as high as 35 mph across ridge tops, according to the weather service.

The storm is expected to pose a minor risk on Friday of creating hazards like downed trees, flooding and increased driving difficulty. That risk is expected to increase to moderate on Saturday due to both rainy and windy conditions, according to the weather service.

The storm front's peak in both rainfall and wind is expected on Saturday.

An arctic deep freeze and a powerful storms gripped part of the United States over several days. The number of deaths attributed to the winter storm -- most of them in road accidents -- rose to at least 50 after officials confirmed another fatality in western New York's Erie County, the epicenter of the crisis.
