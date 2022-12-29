Rainy New Year's Eve forecast for Bay Area as new atmospheric river arrives

A new series of storms is bringing rain to California, raising concerns that the drenched northern and central parts of the state could see flooding. The National Weather Service says light-to-moderate rain Thursday through Friday will continue to saturate soils and prime the pump for potential flooding when a strong Pacific storm hits Friday night through Saturday evening. The week’s first storm moved through the state late Monday through Tuesday, and the saturated soils did not get a chance to dry out before the latest rains returned. Southern California is expected to get a soaking on New Year's Eve. California will see more rounds of rain in the first week of January.