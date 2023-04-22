The city of Napa announced on Friday that Raj Prasad, currently the city’s deputy finance director, has been appointed to the finance director role. Prasad will officially start in the position on May 1, and the city will seek a new deputy director, according to a news release.

The release states that Prasad, since joining the city government in 2022, has successfully directed Napa’s annual financial audit. He also implemented the Governmental Accounting Standards Board Statement number 87, which has to do with more accurately portraying lease obligations in government financial statements, according to the announcement.

Prasad has also conducted citywide training on finance processes, and managed the post-Enterprise Resource Planning Project — an update to city processes such as payroll — implementation and troubleshooting.

Before joining the city, Prasad worked for over 18 years in local government and private sector financial management roles, the press release says. He was accounting manager for Citrus Heights outside of Sacramento, and before that worked as a senior accountant for West Sacramento.

Prasad received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento and a master’s degree in accountancy from William Jessup University in Rocklin, the news release states.

Prasad will assume the position vacated by Anne Cardwell in January; Cardwell left the city to take on a deputy city manager job with the city of Berkeley. For the past few months, Bill Zenoni has assumed the acting finance director role while the city of Napa sought a permanent replacement.

