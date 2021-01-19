Raley's, Nob Hill grocery chain, including Napa store, faces more COVID-19 backlash

Both employees outlined ambiguous responses they received from management when they discussed staying home after being exposed to a positive person. They both allege that they were given the option of taking a COVID-19 test but were not required to. They also allege that if they were to stay home for two weeks, they would not be required to have a negative test before they returned to work. In both instances the employees said they felt like they would never be as safe as possible from the virus on the job if people were returning or staying on the job while positive.

Minor said that the stores recently instituted easier access to COVID-19 tests for their employees.

"Beginning last Friday, we provided all Benicia team members with opportunities to get tested for free, which includes a list of resources and paid time to take the test," she said. She also pointed out that the company's tracking and reporting "show that Raley's rate of confirmed COVID cases is less than the rate of confirmed cases in the general population of California."

The corporate arm of Raley's has reviewed its safety and COVID-19 policies in the wake of the recent cases. The safety management team, human resources and the senior leadership team, including the president of the company and its CEO, all visited the Benicia store after the first Times-Herald story and others.