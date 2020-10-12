Rally planned for downtown Napa to promote voting

Local organizers will be holding A Sister's Rally for the Seat on Saturday to learn more about the November election.

Hosted by BottleART, the event will be at 11 a.m. at 825 Browns St. at the Historic Courthouse.

Napa Mayor Jill Techel will be speaking as well as five others representing Napa County in regards to LGBTQ, seniors, immigrants and families. They include yYouth from LGBTQ+ Connection, Lisa Seran of Napa Indivisible, Danis Kreimeier of Harwood Institute, Professor of Ethnic Studies Kim Hester Williams and Ricky Hurtado of COPE.

BottleART art is a local youth organization. The rally will focus on art as an approach to understanding our world and the importance of voting. Demonstrating this will be music, dancing, written and drawn art as well as sculpture.

After presentations, participants will be able to discuss with local candidates for the Napa City Council and mayor.

Watch Now: Serenity Homes of Napa Valley marks 25 years