The Russian River that flooded the Monte Rio and Guerneville areas of Sonoma County has started to recede and is expected to drop below flood stage early Friday morning, a county spokeswoman said Thursday morning.
The river reached its crest at 45.4 feet late Wednesday night.
Flood stage is 32 feet at the Guerneville Bridge. As many as 3,000 structures were damaged during the flood, according to a preliminary estimate.
Evacuation orders issued Tuesday remained in effect Thursday, and county officials will allow residents to return to the lower river area when it is safe to do so, county spokeswoman Briana Khan said.
County officials hope river area residents can return home Friday afternoon, Khan said.
Local police and fire departments, Sonoma County sheriff's deputies, the National Guard and California Highway Patrol performed rescues, closed roads and aided residents caught in the storm during the past two days.
Khan said 59 people were rescued by National Guard high-water vehicles, and by boats and helicopters from Cal Fire and the CHP.
County efforts now will now focus on re-entry of residents and cleanup, Khan said.
County officials said Wednesday many residents who live in hills above Guerneville chose to stay put.
Sheriff's officials earlier Thursday said the water was receding slower than expected, and that there would be no access to Guerneville for 24 to 48 hours.
The Sonoma County Department of Transportation is continuing to update the list of roads that have opened. Twelve roads reopened since 3 a.m.
Thursday, including the Bohemian Highway between Occidental and Monte Rio.