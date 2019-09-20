{{featured_button_text}}
Rare François langur born at San Francisco Zoo

A rare François langur monkey was recently born at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens.

 Photos courtesy of Marianne Hale/San Francisco Zoo & Gardens

SAN FRANCISCO — A rare monkey was born this month at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, zoo officials said Wednesday.

The monkey is a François langur, an endangered species native to dense forests of southwest China and northern Vietnam.

The species are black in color but the infants are born a bright, almost neon orange that allows them to be easily seen among their group, zoo officials said.

The orange will fade to a darker coloration as the monkey grows older.

The gender of the infant, born on Sept. 8, isn't yet known. The monkey was born to a 17-year-old female and 9-year-old male.

The zoo will soon announce a naming contest, with information available on social media, zoo officials said.

