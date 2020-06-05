Rate increase at Napa's garbage transfer station is put off

The Board of Directors of the Napa-Vallejo Waste Management Authority voted Friday to defer the Authority’s scheduled $1 per ton rate increase for trash disposal at the Devlin Road Transfer Station.
The automatic rate increase was scheduled to take effect on July 1 for public customers and Oct. 1 for local franchised disposal companies.
The Waste Authority Board’s decision came in response to a City of Napa request for deferral of the annual rate increase due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the city's Solid Waste Fund finances. Although savings for the City’s Utilities Department would be relatively minor, about $52,000 per year, Director of Utilities Phil Brun said that their staff had been encouraged by the City Council and City Manager to “pursue any and all potential mitigation steps to help alleviate the virus-prompted revenue impacts.”
Board members viewed the City’s request favorably, but felt that any rate increase deferral should apply to all customers of the transfer station, and not be limited to just the member cities and the county.
Staff for the Waste Authority said that the rate deferral would reduce revenues by about $240,000 per year, or 1.3%. While the immediate impact would be manageable, over time the Authority’s ability to fund needed capital projects could be impacted. Current rate increases are not keeping up with inflationary cost increases and a switch to CPI-based increases may be needed in the future.
As part of its action approving the rate deferral, the Board asked staff to return at a future meeting with more information on possible revisions to the rate structure.
The Napa-Vallejo Waste Management Authority is a Joint Powers agency formed by the County of Napa, City of Napa, City of Vallejo, and City of American Canyon to support regional solid waste management practices that benefit the member agencies. The Authority owns the Devlin Road Transfer Station and the closed American Canyon Landfill.
