Rate increase at Napa's garbage transfer station is put off

The Board of Directors of the Napa-Vallejo Waste Management Authority voted Friday to defer the Authority’s scheduled $1 per ton rate increase for trash disposal at the Devlin Road Transfer Station.

The automatic rate increase was scheduled to take effect on July 1 for public customers and Oct. 1 for local franchised disposal companies.

The Waste Authority Board’s decision came in response to a City of Napa request for deferral of the annual rate increase due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the city's Solid Waste Fund finances. Although savings for the City’s Utilities Department would be relatively minor, about $52,000 per year, Director of Utilities Phil Brun said that their staff had been encouraged by the City Council and City Manager to “pursue any and all potential mitigation steps to help alleviate the virus-prompted revenue impacts.”

Board members viewed the City’s request favorably, but felt that any rate increase deferral should apply to all customers of the transfer station, and not be limited to just the member cities and the county.