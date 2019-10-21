REACH Air Medical Services will host an open house on Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 1950 Airport Road in Napa to celebrate the completion of its base and hangar facility remodel project.
"We look forward to giving everyone an inside look at our new facility and the work our flight crews do every day in the community," said Michele Bell, program director for REACH's Napa base.
You have free articles remaining.
Attendees will be able to meet members of the flight crew, see a medically configured Airbus H-135 helicopter up close, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and participate in a prize raffle.
A representative from AirMedCare Network will also be on-site to help answer questions about affordable air ambulance membership packages. To learn more about REACH Air Medical Services, please visit REACHAir.com.