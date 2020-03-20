Readers note

For the health and well-being of our customers and employees, we have decided to temporarily close the Napa Valley Register lobby and front counter to the public.

However, staff remains available to help customers with the following:

Classifieds: email nvrlegal@napanews.com

Obituaries: email obits@napanews.com

Local Customer Service: Dolores, 707-256-2249; or Julie, 707-256-2245

Customer Service Hotline (Available 24 hours): 1-877-433-5056

For editorial needs, please visit our Virtual Newsroom at napavalleyregister.com/pages/virtual_newsroom.html

Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, all articles related to the novel coronavirus are being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

