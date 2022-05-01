Rebecca Lacau of Willow Elementary School named Napa County Teacher of the Year

The first-grade class Rebecca Lacau first met last August was unlike any she had taught in more than a decade at Willow Elementary School in Napa.

For some of Lacau’s two dozen or so pupils in her Napa classroom, it was their first time in a classroom — not a computer space where they had spent some or all of kindergarten year, but a physical one with desks and books, and at last, classmates and a teacher they could meet face to face.

In a sense, “these kids have never been to school before,” the 46-year-old Lacau said last week. “If they did come last year, they started kindergarten on Zoom. If they did come to class in person when we phased it in (starting in October 2021 and gradually expanding from two to four days a week), it was in a 2 ½-hour-a-day cohort where they had to stay 6 feet apart from other people and couldn’t touch anyone. They had a very different kindergarten experience than what we’re used to having.”

An elementary school teacher for 22 years and a teacher in the Napa Valley Unified School District for 11 — first at Salvador Elementary and later at Willow, created in 2018 from Salvador’s merger with the former El Centro school — Lacau took on the return of students after the coronavirus pandemic by deciding that her classroom would be more than her space, but her students’ too.

“One thing we do a lot is (remind them) that we are a team,” she said during a Wednesday interview. “I am the teacher in the room, but it’s not my room, it’s our room. That’s a really important distinction; when kids feel ownership in this space and when they are decision makers and important members, they are more willing to take risks and raise hands and say, ‘How about this? What about this?’ I’m not the only who gets to have good ideas; those come from everybody. It’s a really important feeling kids need to have in order to feel they can ask whatever they want.”

Such efforts to create a welcoming space for youngsters — and to involve their parents in their children’s schooling — put Lacau on the path to the 2022 Napa County Teacher of the Year honor, which was awarded by the Napa County Office of Education last month.

Lacau was one of seven teachers to be nominated for the award by the Napa Valley, St. Helena and Calistoga school districts. The selection process included an essay by a nominee, a letter from a nominee’s principal, and a site visit from a team that included staff from the Napa Valley Education Foundation and NCOE, as well as the county office's superintendent Barbara Nemko.

Lacau will join other county-level honorees in the running for the California Teacher of the Year award.

“Each of the nominees was outstanding in their approach to teaching, but Rebecca Lacau impressed the team with her dynamic classroom, where first grade students were actively seeking answers, with questions, teamwork and support from the teacher,” Nemko wrote in the April 22 award announcement.

Nemko also praised Lacau for her work to use technology to regularly update and involve parents in their children’s learning and progress — and her gift of “making every student in the classroom feel special and enthralled with learning.”

Lacau’s nomination began with letters of recommendation written by parents of two students, one of them a longtime teacher herself.

“It was just that after being a teacher for 16 years, I just thought she’s one of first teachers where I can hand him over and just not have to worry,” Stephanie Miyamoto, whose son attends Lacau’s class, said of her letter of support, written in December. “It’s not just what they’re learning, but how they’re learning, and how they’re learning to treat people.”

Included with Miyamoto’s letter was her son’s own three-sentence tribute to his first-grade teacher — not only for helping him solve “complicated equations like 8 plus 3 equals 11,” but for caring about her students’ feelings and making them feel happy and loved.

During the shutdown and into the return to in-person teaching, Lacau has turned to an online platform called Seesaw to enable parents to regularly check on their children’s classroom progress.

Although Seesaw was pressed into service before NVUSD abruptly closed its campuses in March 2020, the program became a valuable link between teachers and parents in the months of virtual learning that followed. As pupils shared their drawings, math equations and book readings on the platform, their parents could check in on their children’s progress — and even leave virtual “love notes” to praise assignments well done.

“It’s a way to continue the conversation at the dinner table or at bedtime,” she said of Seesaw, which is password-protected to ensure adults can view only their own children’s assignments. “It empowers parents, lets them know what to ask, and it gives kids a launching point.”

“On phone, they can see their kids’ work and respond, ‘Hey, great job buddy!’ And the kids feel that love, that parent love, all through the school day, which is awesome. We’ve had almost every child connected with their family, and if the parents don’t send love notes, I do.”

Guiding a class whose pupils range from those still trying to grasp letters to those reading near a fifth-grade level — a gap that has widened during the pandemic and its disruptions to schooling — Lacau stays keenly aware of the need to keep up every child’s belief in themselves.

“I always want my students to know (that) I believe in all my students, in their ability to do absolutely everything they set out to do,” she said. “That is so important for these little kids who don’t yet know how to believe in themselves. But when the grown-ups around them believe in them, that’s how they learn to believe in themselves.”

In addition to naming this year’s top local teacher, the county education office also announced Napa County’s Classified School Employees of the Year, who like Lacau becomes eligible for statewide awards. The award-winning school workers include:

Charlene Rabanal, St. Helena Unified School District, Clerical and Administrative Services

David Perry, St. Helena Unified, Custodial and Maintenance Services

Ashley Bradford, Calistoga Joint Unified School District, Food and Nutrition Services

Amy Rikkers, Napa Valley Unified School District, Paraprofessional Services

Suzy Morris, Napa County Office of Education, Technical Services

Carlos Alvizar-Gutierrez, NVUSD, Transportation Services

Award winners and finalists for Teacher of the Year and Classified School Employees of the Year will be recognized at a community celebration at 4 p.m. May 18 at the NCOE headquarters, 2121 Imola Ave. in Napa.

