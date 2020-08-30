Reboot of vintage Food City shopping center wins Napa city support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The team seeking to breathe new life into the Food City shopping center after more than seven decades has gained the city of Napa’s backing after promising to recast the plaza into a gathering place for neighborhood shopping as well as dining.

An overhaul of Food City, which opened in the 1940s at South Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road as one of Napa’s first drive-up shopping venues, was granted permits this month by the city Planning Commission. The Brooks Street firm and Napa developer Michael C. Holcomb, who bought the property in 2018, have announced a plan that would recast the building’s western portion into a “food hall” with eight tenants facing a common seating area, while bringing a variety of other tenants into the 24,590-square-foot venue.

“This is a big giant fruit jar of awesomesauce,” said Commissioner Gordon Huether before joining three of his peers to sign off on the renovation (Michael Murray was absent). “I’m so excited that we have locals that are building for locals, locals willing to step up to the tremendous risk these things are financially and otherwise.”