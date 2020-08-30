Reboot of vintage Food City shopping center wins Napa city support

The team seeking to breathe new life into the Food City shopping center after more than seven decades has gained the city of Napa’s backing after promising to recast the plaza into a gathering place for neighborhood shopping as well as dining.
An overhaul of Food City, which opened in the 1940s at South Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road as one of Napa’s first drive-up shopping venues, was granted permits this month by the city Planning Commission. The Brooks Street firm and Napa developer Michael C. Holcomb, who bought the property in 2018, have announced a plan that would recast the building’s western portion into a “food hall” with eight tenants facing a common seating area, while bringing a variety of other tenants into the 24,590-square-foot venue.
“This is a big giant fruit jar of awesomesauce,” said Commissioner Gordon Huether before joining three of his peers to sign off on the renovation (Michael Murray was absent). “I’m so excited that we have locals that are building for locals, locals willing to step up to the tremendous risk these things are financially and otherwise.”
“My mother bought groceries there in the mid-’60s and it probably hasn’t been touched since then, so we’re probably talking about 50, 60 years of deferred maintenance. I can’t imagine that anyone wouldn’t be excited about the next life of Food City,” Huether said.
Food City’s owners were granted both a design permit for the renovation and a use permit for up to two restaurants to serve distilled spirits, pending state liquor licenses.
The prospect of a new group of eateries was an early focus of the plaza’s hoped-for reboot. But in making his case to the city’s land-use authority, Holcomb emphasized the potential to better fill residents’ everyday service needs.
Speaking by videoconference to the commission, Holcomb – whose other local projects include the restoration of the 19th-century Borreo Building and retail developments on Second Street – assured Napa planners of his goal of filling the shopping center’s non-food spaces with a mix of businesses benefiting the surrounding south Napa neighborhoods.
“I just felt passionately about its place in that neighborhood,” he said of Food City, a low-slung Streamline Moderne building its owners date to 1942 and the city to 1948. “I’m a local guy. I like to see a property like this have local uses and try to support the existing neighborhood.”
Holcomb pointed to a barbershop, hair salon and similar businesses eventually taking up residence. Food City owners also have contacted grocery-store companies to gauge their interest, he added, although the center’s small footprint – less than half that of some modern supermarkets alone – may complicate the task.
A resident of the Napa Abajo neighborhood north of Food City asked developers to focus first on recruiting a grocer as its first priority, due to a paucity of fresh-food outlets in and just outside the city core. “We really need the focus to be on a grocery store, because we really have a food desert downtown,” said Valerie Wolf of central Napa, whose nearest supermarket, a Safeway at Jefferson and Clay streets, shut down after the 2014 earthquake.
Any new tenants would enter a Food City substantially different from the shopping center acquired two years ago by Holcomb and Brooks Street, a co-owner of the Napa Valley Wine Train. In the two years since the $6.8 million purchase, a number tenants have left, including Family Drug, an independent pharmacy that had operated for 67 years before closing in November.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
