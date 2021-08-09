Recall election ballots coming soon to Napans

Napa County residents should receive their ballots in the mail for the Gov. Gavin Newsom recall election by Aug. 23, Registrar of Voters John Tuteur says.

The vote-by-mail election is on Sept. 14. Voters will be posed with two questions: whether to recall Newsom and, if he is recalled, who among 46 candidates should replace him. Whichever candidate receives the most votes on the second question, however small his or her overall percentage may be, will become governor if a majority of voters agree to dump Newsom on the first question.

It remains to be seen whether this special election with no local issues will inspire a big local turnout. Tuteur said he initially thought enthusiasm would be low. Then he looked back at the 2003 recall election of Gov. Gray Davis.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

“I couldn’t believe it,” Tuteur said. “We had a 70% turnout. So I’m totally at loss to understand what our turnout (this time) might be.”

In 2003, Davis was recalled by voters and succeeded by movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won with 48% of the vote among 135 candidates. Tuteur said a candidate can win this type of election with a far lower percentage.

“If Newsom was recalled, someone could win in the low teens of percentage,” he said.