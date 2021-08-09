 Skip to main content
Recall election ballots coming soon to Napans
Politics

Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom makes a gesture as he speaks during a news conference at San Bernardino Unified School District Office after visiting Juanita B. Jones Elementary School in San Bernardino on  Friday, Aug. 6. He faces a recall election on Sept. 23. Ballots should be in voters' mailboxes by Aug. 23,  Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur says.

 Watchara Phomicinda, Orange County Register

Napa County residents should receive their ballots in the mail for the Gov. Gavin Newsom recall election by Aug. 23, Registrar of Voters John Tuteur says.

The vote-by-mail election is on Sept. 14. Voters will be posed with two questions: whether to recall Newsom and, if he is recalled, who among 46 candidates should replace him. Whichever candidate receives the most votes on the second question, however small his or her overall percentage may be, will become governor if a majority of voters agree to dump Newsom on the first question.

It remains to be seen whether this special election with no local issues will inspire a big local turnout. Tuteur said he initially thought enthusiasm would be low. Then he looked back at the 2003 recall election of Gov. Gray Davis.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Tuteur said. “We had a 70% turnout. So I’m totally at loss to understand what our turnout (this time) might be.”

In 2003, Davis was recalled by voters and succeeded by movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won with 48% of the vote among 135 candidates. Tuteur said a candidate can win this type of election with a far lower percentage.

“If Newsom was recalled, someone could win in the low teens of percentage,” he said.

In fact, he said, someone could win with less than 5% of the vote, if the 46 candidates split the vote evenly. But, he added, that’s unlikely to happen.

This Napa County vote-by-mail election will be a little different than usual. There will be fewer vote centers available for those voters who prefer to or need to use them.

The city of Napa will have two centers, at the downtown Election Division office and in the northwest city at the Las Flores Community Center. The one typically at Napa Valley College won’t be there.

Yountville will have no vote center. Tuteur said the Veterans Home of California at Yountville is unavailable because of the pandemic, the community center is booked and the elementary school is unavailable.

American Canyon will have only one vote center, at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. The Boys & Girls Club was unavailable to host the other vote center.

Other vote centers will be at the Calistoga Community Center, Napa Valley College Upper Campus in St. Helena, and Angwin Fire House.

“This is a special election, so we can have fewer vote centers,” Tuteur said. “Given the time of year, we are having (difficulties) getting enough vote center workers even for the vote centers we have.”

Vote center workers are paid $900 for three weeks of part-time work. Go to https://bit.ly/3lMuIhN to see county job openings and search under “elections.”

Residents need not use a vote center to return their ballots. They can mail them in or put them in one of the many drop boxes that will be available.

Napa County won’t have to pay for the special recall election. The state is covering the estimated $557,000 cost. In fact, the county won’t even have to front the money.

“They are reimbursing us in advance. It’s very unusual. But it’s part of the new rules on recall,” Tuteur said.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

