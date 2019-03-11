With the prospect of drier weather this week, the reconstruction of Main Street between Second and Third streets moved into high gear. The street has been dug up, eliminating through traffic for now. The goal is to rebuild the block, with widened sidewalks for dining, by mid-May.
Reconstruction of Main Street gathers steam
- Register staff
- Updated
Tags
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
