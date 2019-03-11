Try 3 months for $3
Main Street construction

Construction on Main Street, across from Veterans Memorial Park in Napa.

 Barry Eberling, Register

With the prospect of drier weather this week, the reconstruction of Main Street between Second and Third streets moved into high gear. The street has been dug up, eliminating through traffic for now. The goal is to rebuild the block, with widened sidewalks for dining, by mid-May.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.