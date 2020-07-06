Record 60 new COVID cases reported in Napa County Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total since March to 436 cases, including four deaths.

This is the largest number of cases since the county began releasing daily updates, besting a tally of 40 cases on June 29.

Last week, the county said the surge in cases since June 26 was largely due to an outbreak at a farmworker center, household spread and spread in other non-household settings, including work places.

The typical case last week was a Hispanic male aged 42, but the range of ages varied widely, the county said.

The number of people hospitalized went from eight to 15.

Of the 60 new cases, 35 were in the city of Napa (242 cases total), 14 in American Canyon (73 cases), three living between St. Helena and Calistoga (39 cases), one in St. Helena (39 cases) and one in Calistoga (36 cases).

Statewide, California reports 265,180 cases and 6,374 deaths.

Tests have been given to 22,287 people in Napa County, with 21,798 tests coming back negative. Results are pending on 53 people.