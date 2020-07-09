Record day of coronavirus deaths in California raises new alarms

"We're entering a phase in which we're seeing community spread and hospitalizations like we saw in late April, and what we hoped would be the height of infection here in L.A. County," she said.

"Tragically, we do expect that more of our loved ones and neighbors may die of COVID-19 in the coming weeks with all of the increases we're seeing with hospitalizations."

Ferrer added: "Even though we miss the way it used to be, it's still not safe or smart to visit with friends or family we don't live with."

When the county began reopening businesses and protests erupted over the death of George Floyd, officials encouraged all residents to get tested for the virus, especially if they had been at a protest or other large gathering. But in recent weeks, the county has not been able to meet the high demand for testing.

Now, rather than encouraging widespread testing, health officials are asking individuals to get tested only if they have symptoms, work in high-risk environments or have come into contact with a person with a known exposure. At the same time, officials are trying to add additional county-funded testing sites and increase appointments at existing sites to keep up with demand.