Californians wanting to escape record-hot heat that broiled much of the state in July should have come to Napa County, which is still ideal for growing fine wine grapes instead of raisins.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that July was California’s hottest month in 124 years of record-keeping. Fresno had a record 30 consecutive days topping 100 degrees. UCLA near the Southern California beaches hit 111 degrees on July 6.
Various scientists said this is a climate change preview.
Meanwhile, the city of Napa for the most part had normal summer weather, with a few spikes into air conditioning territory. A typical day had temperatures in the high 70s or the 80s and a typical night had lows in the low-to-mid 50s.
Cold ocean waters off the Golden Gate and a sea breeze spared the area from the California meltdown.
“There was a persistent but shallow marine layer for most of July,” said Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology. “That onshore flow kept temperatures in check and only a few degrees above normal.”
The marine flow petered out north of Yountville. Still, Pechner said, St. Helena had only one day above 100 degrees.
“Which is pretty notable,” Pechner said. “It was consistently in the 90s, but it was not off the chart.”
David Graves is co-founder of Saintsbury winery, which grows grapes in the Carneros region southwest of the city of Napa. This is an area of vineyards and wineries on rolling hills petering out into the wetlands near San Pablo Bay.
Using data from a Carneros weather station, Graves found daytime temperatures averaged 81.3 degrees and nighttime temperatures 50.5 degrees in July. That compares to 81.1 degrees and 48.2 degrees in July 2017.
“We just really haven’t had the hot days so far,” Graves said.
Both Pechner and Graves attributed this to the region’s natural air conditioning system that was working during July. It begins with the upwelling of cold ocean water off the Golden Gate.
Winds come in contact with this water and cools, creating fog. Meanwhile, hot Central Valley air rises and draws this cool ocean air inland. As a result, Napa is fanned by an onshore breeze.
Even though the Carneros escaped the California July heat waves, Graves isn’t ready to declare the region climate-change proof.
“Whether or not we can count on the upwelling system saving our bacon, I don’t know,” Graves said.
For that matter, he’s not yet ready to declare that this Carneros growing season will escape any weather woes.
“I’m crossing my fingers and I’m not taking anything for granted,” Graves said. “So far, so good.”
The forested slopes of Mount Veeder seem like a world away from the Carneros and tower above the marine layer. On a recent morning, the temperature there seemed about 10 degrees warmer than on the valley floor.
Still, Mount Veeder also avoided the extreme July heat that tormented much of the state. Larry Stricker grows grapes at an elevation of 1,500 feet for his Godspeed Vineyards.
“We haven’t had any hot heat spokes,” Stricker said. “Everything looks good. It looks like the harvest will be normal and normal time, unless things change. Nothing over 90 degrees.”
Graeme MacDonald and his family farms 15 acres of vineyards in the Oakville area in the heart of Napa Valley. He said cool weather got the growing season off to a slow start, but that a warm July put the grapes just about on track for the typical mid-September harvest.
“It’s been hot, but we haven’t had really crazy numbers in my mind yet,” MacDonald said.
The morning marine layer has moderated the heat, he added.
Since 2010, the area has experienced more heat spikes, MacDonald said. He started doing less leaf removal, to provide the grapes with a more dappled light so they don’t dry.
“It used to be very common to have direct sun,” he said.
The city of Napa should avoid a heat wave for at least another week. After a brief, early-August spike to the low 90s, temperatures will drop to the seasonable-low 80s through next Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts.
Whatever happens, local grape growers such as Graves will be paying attention.
“As anybody in the wine business would be, we’re always obsessed with weather,” Graves said.