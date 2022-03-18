Record store/wine bar/cafe/radio station planned for Napa’s Third Street; other tenants sought for Young Building complex

The sounds of change will soon be heard coming from a block of Third Street in downtown Napa.

A combination record store, wine bar and café called Folklore plans to open in the coming months at 1226 Third St.

In 2013, Napa developer Jim Keller and associates bought the Young Building and attached structures (including 1226 Third St. and 821 Coombs St.) for $3.1 million. The largest section of the Young Building is located at 801-811 Coombs St.

Keller has since converted each structure into one or more commercial or residential condos, so they can be sold separately, he explained.

This makes it easier for a “smaller” investor to own “a great asset in downtown Napa,” Keller said.

The three residential condo spaces on the second floor of the Young Building are for sale, starting at around $2.2 million. They have not been built out yet.

A restaurant space at 821 Coombs St., formerly home to Miminashi, is for sale for $4 million, or lease at $4 a square foot, plus taxes, maintenance and insurance, said Keller.

Located behind the Coombs and Third street buildings, Keller has listed the USPS mailbox annex property at 820 Randolph St. for sale for $2.3 million. The USPS has a long-term lease and will remain as a tenant, said Keller.

In December, Napans Faith Henschel-Ventrello and Steven Ventrello bought the one-story commercial condo space at 1226 Third St. from Keller. They paid $2.18 million.

In addition to records and wine, Folklore will also include another unique element. Nonprofit public radio station, KCMU 103.3 FM, which Henschel-Ventrello started around 2017, will broadcast from the space.

“It’s going to add a lot to the community,” she said of their new project, which is next to Billco's Billiards and Darts.

Henschel-Ventrello said she wants Folklore to feel like “the most comfortable space… that’s great for both visitors and locals.” And, “I want the music to sound amazing,” she added.

“I have about 10,000 records already,” she said. “We’re going to have new vinyl, used vinyl,” and will buy used records as well. “The depth of our record collection is going to be great.”

Napa already has a standalone record store, Right On!!! Records on California Boulevard, and Rebel Girl Records is located inside Antiques on Second on Second Street. Is there room for a third?

“Why not?” responded Henschel-Ventrello. The couple believes that the combination of radio station, record store, wine bar and café will make for a different, immersive experience. Folklore is not meant to compete, but complement other Napa businesses, they said.

As for food, “were working on the menu,” she said, but it could include items such as paninis, quiche and charcuterie. Folklore will also offer beer, coffee, and of course, wine.

Henschel-Ventrello said they bought the commercial condo from Keller because they want to be their own landlord.

“I don’t want to build a business and become beholden to somebody,” she said.

Henschel-Ventrello said they hope to open Folklore as soon as August.

Music runs on the block. Just down the street is the Uptown Theatre. Besides Billco’s, the tenant on the other side of Folklore is Latitude 38 Entertainment, the company that produces BottleRock. Latitude 38 has also taken over the next-door space on Coombs Street, formerly leased by Keller to the Dailey Method.

Keller said he’s had “a decent amount” of interest in leasing the restaurant space on Coombs Street, “but I just haven’t found the right fit.”

What would be the right fit?

“An experienced operator with a good business plan, strong financials (and a) track record,” he said.

Keller also said there is interest in the residential condos as well. “There’s a desire for people to live downtown,” he said. “I had a lot of response,” when the Napa Valley Register ran a story in April 2021 about the project.

Downtown Napa is doing very well, said Keller. “We’re having a lot of post-COVID momentum. I couldn’t be more bullish on downtown.”

And what about Keller’s redevelopment of the historic post office at 1351 Second St., which he purchased in 2017?

“I’m having a lot of conversations and a lot of interest,” to find the right partner, said Keller. “The momentum is stronger than it’s ever been.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

