Red Cross looking for Napa volunteers for wildfire season

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers for what could be a busy wildfire season, but says the search may be hurt by the COVID pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” said Jennifer Adrio, regional CEO, American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region. “Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”

Full information on volunteer opportunities is available at: https://rdcrss.org/326n9Za

There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. To help keep people safe, we have put in place additional precautions and developed special training for our workforce.

The Red Cross said it needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks.