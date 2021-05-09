Red flag fire risk warning extended to Tuesday evening in Napa County

Napa County announced the extension to 6 p.m. Tuesday of a Red Flag alert for increased wildfire risk in elevated areas due to dry and gusty weather. The alert covers North Bay mountain areas, East Bay interior valleys and hills, and the Diablo Range.

The warning originally was to expire Monday morning, but the National Weather Service said a combination of high temperatures, strong wind and low humidity is expected to persist, prompting the extension.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

The most dangerous period of the extended alert will be from Monday evening into Tuesday morning, when a burst of strong winds from the Pacific Ocean is expected to reach hilly areas, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert posted shortly before 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Below the 2,000-foot mark, northerly winds are forecast to reach 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. At elevations above 2,000 feet, winds may measure 15-25 and gusts could reach 50 mph, and as much as 60 mph at the highest peaks.

Relative humidity is expected to dip as low as 5 to 15% Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with little to no recovery Monday night, according to the Nixle alert. The weather service forecasted high temperatures in Napa of 90 degrees Monday and 89 on Tuesday, under sunny skies.