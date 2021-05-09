Red flag fire risk warning extended to Tuesday evening in Napa County

Napa County announced the extension to 6 p.m. Tuesday of a Red Flag alert for increased wildfire risk in elevated areas due to dry and gusty weather. The alert covers North Bay mountain areas, East Bay interior valleys and hills, and the Diablo Range.
The warning originally was to expire Monday morning, but the National Weather Service said a combination of high temperatures, strong wind and low humidity is expected to persist, prompting the extension.
The most dangerous period of the extended alert will be from Monday evening into Tuesday morning, when a burst of strong winds from the Pacific Ocean is expected to reach hilly areas, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert posted shortly before 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Below the 2,000-foot mark, northerly winds are forecast to reach 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. At elevations above 2,000 feet, winds may measure 15-25 and gusts could reach 50 mph, and as much as 60 mph at the highest peaks.
Relative humidity is expected to dip as low as 5 to 15% Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with little to no recovery Monday night, according to the Nixle alert. The weather service forecasted high temperatures in Napa of 90 degrees Monday and 89 on Tuesday, under sunny skies.
Residents are urged by the weather service to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches, keep vehicles off dry grass, avoid using any outdoor equipment that may create sparks, and not to drag tow chains.
Firefighters around the region battled wildfires all day Saturday, starting less than 12 hours after the National Weather Service issued Red Flag warnings for much of Northern California.
In Solano County, a wildfire started Saturday between Cordelia and Benicia near Interstate 680 and Lopes Road. At least nine firefighting agencies were called to the scene. The fire was contained at about 45 acres by 3:33 p.m., according to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services.
Vegetation fires also were reported Saturday afternoon, in Pittsburg and Alamo in Contra Costa County, and in San Jose and off Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Outside the Bay Area, much larger wildfires raged through the afternoon.
In Butte County, the Gunnison Fire was reported north of Chico around 2 p.m. and grew to nearly 550 acres, briefly triggering an evacuation order before Cal Fire reported the blaze fully contained by 10 p.m.
Another wildfire was reported in Calaveras County, where the Granite Fire south of Jenny Lind was reported by Cal Fire at 4:31 p.m. and spread to 118 acres before being contained about five hours later.
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and Bay City News Service.
