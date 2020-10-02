Red Flag threat to end Saturday; Napa air briefly rated 'hazardous'

Updated 3 p.m. Cal Fire strengthened fire lines Friday in preparation for more gusty winds overnight that could spur growth of the Glass Fire in the Calistoga area.
Lack of strong winds Friday allowed a blanket of smoke to settle over the Napa Valley, creating unhealthy conditions that made outdoor activity inadvisable, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
The murky, aromatic air over the city of Napa scored "very unhealthy" for most of Friday because of fine smoke particles, with a late morning spike into the "hazardous" range, the air district reported on its website.
Napa's Air Quality Index reading peaked at 306 in the late morning, which the district describes as a "health warning of emergency conditions" with even health people likely to be affected.
Napa County issued a Nixle alert during the noon hour advising residents that smoke from the wildfire had created "very unhealthy air quality." The county advised everyone to "please stay indoors as much as possible."
Napa Valley's air quality has been deteriorating all week as the fire consumed more than 60,000 acres in Napa and Solano counties, with the rate of growth slowing. The winds haven't been vigorous enough to push it out.
Air quality is expected to remain unhealthy over the weekend, with some improvement Monday, according to forecasters.
A Red Flag warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the hills above 1,000 feet, but conditions on the valley floor will be more tranquil. This will benefit firefighting.
Breezy conditions were expected Friday evening, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph on the higher peaks, creating critical fire weather, the National Weather Service said.
Cal Fire said 153 single-family homes have been destroyed in Napa County, as well as 189 commercial structures since the Glass Fire broke out in the pre-dawn Sunday in rural land east of St. Helena and spread across the valley into Sonoma County.
As of Friday morning, more than 35,000 acres had burned in Napa County, with 60,148 acres total in Napa and Sonoma counties. The fire was 6% contained.
Overnight firefighting was most active in the Palisades outside Calistoga and near the Lake County line. There was not a lot of fire growth on the west side of the Napa Valley north of St. Helena, Upton said.
Vast areas of the Upvalley and Angwin area remain under mandatory evacuation orders that have displaced some 13,000 people, while another 6,790 people are under evacuation warnings, she said.
Shelter services are being offered in Napa at CrossWalk Community Church on First Street and at Napa Valley College where 1,600 people have come for assistance, Upton said.
For the second day in a row, Napa Valley air was listed as "very unhealthy" by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The city of Calistoga, where a mandatory evacuation order is in effect, reported Friday that air quality in their city was over 300, which is in the "hazardous" range.
It's likely that extremely smoky conditions will remain all weekend, Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Friday.
"We need the wind to really kick up and move things," said Garcia, but that would be a "mixed blessing and a curse" for those trying to contain the Glass and other fires in Northern California.
The temperature had been forecast to hit 100 degrees in Napa on Friday, but the thick smoke layer over the city knocked the high down 10 degrees. Conditions will be somewhat cooler this weekend and into next week, but it could be a full week before the Bay Area again has clear skies, Garcia said.
Cal Fire said it had 2,500 firefighters on the Glass Fire, with 361 engines, 49 water tenders, 22 helicopters, 30 hand crews and 83 bulldozers.
