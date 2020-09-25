Red Flag Warning called for Napa County this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With strong high altitude winds and hot temperatures forecast, the National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Warning from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday.

Due to high winds and drying conditions, any fire that develops will spread rapidly, Napa County warned in a Nixle Alert.

The valley floor will have little or no wind Saturday night, but higher altitude winds will be blowing strong, with gusts from 35 to 50 mph likely in the hills above 1000 feet, including Mount St. Helena, the National Weather Service said.

Offshore winds will ease during the daylight hours of Sunday but then another burst of offshore winds will develop Sunday night into Monday morning, Napa County reported.

These Diablo winds will be substantially less powerful than the winds that powered the wine country fires of 2017, the Camp Fire of 2018 or the Kincade Fire of 2019, the Weather Service said.

The temperature around the city of Napa is expected to rise into the mid-to-high 90s, with Monday the hottest day, the National Weather Service said. More inland areas may exceed 100 degrees.