 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Flag Warning for high fire risk declared for Napa County mountain areas
breaking

Red Flag Warning for high fire risk declared for Napa County mountain areas

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Flag Warning
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has announced a Red Flag Warning from Wednesday night to Thursday morning for elevated wildfire risk in elevated areas of Napa County and the North Bay. The announcement upgrades a fire weather watch forecasters issued late Tuesday.

Interior mountain areas in Napa County and along the Sonoma County border are covered by the warning, which begins at 11 p.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday.

Strengthening wind gusts are expected to drive daytime humidity levels down to 10% or less, raising the risk of fire starts and enabling flames to spread rapidly, the weather service said.

Winds out of the north and northeast are expected to measure 15-25 mph and gusts may reach 25-35 mph, with peak speeds forecast from midnight to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Relative humidity is predicted to fall to 8-15% during daylight hours, rising to 25-35% overnight.

Flames have reached a grove of sequoia trees in California as firefighters battle to keep fire from driving further into another grove, where the base of the world’s largest tree has been wrapped in protective foil.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 hurt in Dallas explosion

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News