Red Flag Warning for high fire risk declared for Napa County mountain areas

The National Weather Service has announced a Red Flag Warning from Wednesday night to Thursday morning for elevated wildfire risk in elevated areas of Napa County and the North Bay. The announcement upgrades a fire weather watch forecasters issued late Tuesday.

Interior mountain areas in Napa County and along the Sonoma County border are covered by the warning, which begins at 11 p.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday.

Strengthening wind gusts are expected to drive daytime humidity levels down to 10% or less, raising the risk of fire starts and enabling flames to spread rapidly, the weather service said.

Winds out of the north and northeast are expected to measure 15-25 mph and gusts may reach 25-35 mph, with peak speeds forecast from midnight to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Relative humidity is predicted to fall to 8-15% during daylight hours, rising to 25-35% overnight.