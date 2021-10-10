Red flag warning issued for high winds, increased wildfire risk in Napa Valley mountains through Tuesday

Forecasters issued a red flag warning in higher-elevation areas of Napa and other counties for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.
High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service. In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advise mariners to consider altering plans.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
A red flag warning indicates heightened fire risk due to a combination of dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds, and outdoor burning is not recommended.
The strongest winds are expected along the eastern areas of Napa, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties, the weather service announced in its statement. Humidity levels are expected to dip as low as 10-20% during daylight hours and measure 20-40% overnight in mountain areas of Napa and Sonoma counties.
The red flag warning upgrades a previous wind advisory and affects the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.
PG&E alerts Napa County customers of a potential PSPS event, which could begin on Monday.
The warning is also in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In the North Bay mountains of coastal Sonoma and Marin ranges, peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph.
The East Bay hills will see peak winds Sunday night through Monday, with gusts of 35-45 mph.
East Bay valleys are forecast for winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25-35 mph. Peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday afternoon.
The Santa Cruz mountains will see gusts of 35-50 mph, with peak winds early Monday morning into Monday afternoon, forecasters said.
Based on the forecast of dry and windy conditions, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. earlier notified Napa County that a public safety power shutoff is likely to begin in the early morning hours Monday, with restoration of service expected to begin Tuesday. About 2,000 PG&E customers in Napa County may be affected by the PSPS, the county Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.
Customer notifications via text message, email and automated phone call began Saturday. Customers can also look up their addresses online to find out if their locations are being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.