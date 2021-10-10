Red flag warning issued for high winds, increased wildfire risk in Napa Valley mountains through Tuesday

Forecasters issued a red flag warning in higher-elevation areas of Napa and other counties for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.

High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service. In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advise mariners to consider altering plans.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

A red flag warning indicates heightened fire risk due to a combination of dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds, and outdoor burning is not recommended.

The strongest winds are expected along the eastern areas of Napa, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties, the weather service announced in its statement. Humidity levels are expected to dip as low as 10-20% during daylight hours and measure 20-40% overnight in mountain areas of Napa and Sonoma counties.

The red flag warning upgrades a previous wind advisory and affects the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

PG&E alerts Napa County customers of a potential PSPS event PG&E alerts Napa County customers of a potential PSPS event, which could begin on Monday.