The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, saying that gusty north winds combined with low humidity will create a heightened fire danger from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The danger is greatest in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills, the Weather Service said.
In Napa County, the areas of greatest concern will be located in higher terrain of northern and eastern Napa County. Any fire starts may spread rapidly in these conditions, the local Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.
Residents should avoid activities that may lead to fire ignition, including lawn work, driving on grass, tossing cigarettes, lighting campfire or fireworks, especially during Friday and Saturday afternoons, the agency said.