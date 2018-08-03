The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, saying that gusty north winds combined with low humidity will create a heightened fire danger from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday in higher elevations in the Bay Area.
The danger is greatest in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills, the Weather Service said. The Weather Service's red flag warning does not mention Napa County.
However, Napa County's Office of Emergency Services issued a Nixle alert Friday morning saying the local areas of greatest concern will be in higher terrain of northern and eastern Napa County. Any fire starts may spread rapidly in these conditions, the county said.
Residents should avoid activities that may lead to fire ignition, including lawn work, driving on grass, tossing cigarettes, lighting campfire or fireworks, especially during Friday and Saturday afternoons, the agency said.