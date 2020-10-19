Red Flag warning issued; PG&E studying fresh round of Napa power shutoffs

It's been less than a week since 9,000 Napa County households had their power cut for two days as a fire safety measure, but now another round of shutoffs is being studied for this week.

The National Weather Services issued a Red Flag warning Monday for Napa, saying high-risk fire conditions are expected over the next several days.

Napa County issued a Nixle alert Monday afternoon, saying that north to northeast winds of 10 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph are expected overnight, with stronger winds over higher elevations.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said it could call another Public Safety Power Shutoff for portions of Northern California and Napa County if strong Diablo winds develop Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Winds should be gusty in the hills and mountains that border Napa Valley, which means that "everyone should be vigilant, even those in the valley," said Napa Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson.

Any fire that starts on peaks is likely to run downhill into the urban interface where people live, Peterson said.

The highest winds will be above 1,000 feet, affecting such heights as Atlas Peak, Mount Veeder and Mount St. Helena, he said. Vegetation is bone dry and humidity will be extremely low.