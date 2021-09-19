Red flag weather warning for higher fire risk announced for North Bay hills, starting Sunday night

BCN-20210919-Fire-WeatherWatch.png The fire weather watch graphic for parts of the Bay Area and California.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning from 11 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday for dry offshore winds expected to increase wildfire risk in hilly areas of the North Bay and East Bay, as well as East Bay interior valleys.

A Red Flag warning indicates critical fire weather conditions — a mix of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures — are either occurring now or will arrive shortly. Any fire starts would likely spread rapidly due to dry fuel, low humidity and gusty winds in areas that did not receive wetting rains from Saturday morning onward.

Winds are forecast to push from the north into the Napa Valley hills late Sunday night before gradually spreading over the North Bay and East Bay hill areas, according to the weather service. While the initial burst of winds is expected when conditions are relatively moist, they will begin a rapid drying with humidity levels quickly falling by Monday morning and dipping below 20%.

Wind speeds out of the northwest are predicted to measure 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 40 mph and as much as 50 mph at the highest peaks.