BottleRock line-up

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men and Maren Morris.

Also, Empire of the Sun, Foals, Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Local Natives, Finneas, Iration, Milky Chance, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Amos Lee, Trampled By Turtles, CAAMP, The Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Mandolin Orange and Grace VanderWaal.

Also, Village People, Eric B. & Rakim, MUNA, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, The Frights, MAX, Jack Harlow, Digable Planets, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Ripe, DJ Z-Trip, Meg Myers, TWIN XL, Atlas Genius, Oliver Riot, White Reaper, DeVotchKa, Reignwolf, slenderbodies, Eliza & The Delusionals, Tessa Violet, Evie Irie, KOTA The Friend, Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango from Workaholics, 99 Neighbors, and Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears.

Also, In The Valley Below, Madison Ryann Ward, JJ Wilde, Lily Meola, Full Moonalice: The THC Revue, The Alive, Smith and Thell, Hembree, Buffalo Gospel, Ryland James, almost monday, Chris Pierce, Peter Harper, Pacific Radio, The Haden Triplets, Obsidian Son, Grass Child, Sam Johnson, Silverado Pickups and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

3-day festival passes on sale Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.

3-Day General Admission Pass | $359

3-day VIP Pass | $849

3-Day Skydeck Pass | $1,599

3-Day Marriott Bonvoy + American Express VIP Viewing Suite Pass | $1,599

3-Day Platinum Pass | $4,350

Detailed pass descriptions and sales at BottleRockNapaValley.com

Daily line-ups and single-day pass availability will be announced soon.