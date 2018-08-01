When devastating wildfires threatened their homes in Redding last week, nearly 70 seniors living in two independent living facilities evacuated early, making a temporary home at a sister facility in Napa.
Shasta Estates residents were first moved to nearby Hilltop Estates just shortly after the Carr Fire broke out on Thursday. The next day, residents from both facilities, which are operated by Holiday Retirement, were moved to Redwood Retirement on Redwood Road.
“We could see the smoke,” said Norm Raulston, 80, of Shasta Estates. “I didn’t expect to evacuate,” he said, but he feels lucky they did. Anticipating a possible evacuation, staff provided residents with a list of things to pack – things like cell phones and medicine.
Raulston said that leaving Redding was scary – emergency vehicles were “all over the place” and many others were also evacuating.
“It kind of looked like pandemonium when both residents were trying to get away from Hilltop,” said Jean Lamborn, 89, of Hilltop Estates. Because of the smoke, she said, many residents were having trouble breathing, especially her since she has breathing difficulties normally.
“We were fortunate to get out of there,” Raulston said. Although Shasta Estates hasn’t burned, it did sustain smoke damage and, as of Tuesday, was still uninhabitable.
Many of the residents hadn’t even had breakfast yet when they started the three-hour trek to Napa, Lamborn said. Since they drove through lunch, many residents arrived at Redwood Retirement feeling hungry in addition to frustrated, uncertain and fearful, she said.
When they arrived, though, they were greeted by Redwood’s friendly, empathetic residents. They were given water and snacks.
“We were more than happy to be a help to them,” said Maureen Stephenson, 70, a resident at Redwood Retirement.
A total of 69 displaced residents took up quarters at Redwood – the approximately 100-unit facility currently has about 71 residents, leaving some rooms empty for the evacuees. The seniors slept on inflatable cots two or three to a room.
“It was a change from being in my private apartment … to having two roommates,” Lamborn said. “We didn’t even fight over the shower.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Lamborn was playing beanbag baseball with some other seniors. They’ve also gone on shopping trips, listened to pianists, and been served wine, cheese and crackers.
“It’s like we’re on a lovely vacation,” she said.
Still, the fires aren’t something to “make light of,” added Raulston. As of Wednesday morning, the Carr Fire, which is raging in Shasta and Trinity Counties, had destroyed 1,018 residences, burned 115,538 acres, and killed six people including two firefighters and a woman and her two young grandchildren. It was 35 percent contained.
“I can’t imagine how those men on the fire line are standing it – it’s just superhuman what they’re doing,” Lamborn said.
The Redding residents appreciate that they were able to be taken in at another Holiday facility.
“It’s like we’re members of a large family,” Lamborn said.
“I can just imagine what that would be like to be taken from your home on such short notice,” said Nancy Wyneski, 68, another resident at Redwood. The fact that the residents were even able to come to Redwood makes Wyneski feel comfortable with her decision to move into Redwood only two weeks ago.
“If that would happen to our place in the future,” she said, “we know that someone in the Holiday community would take us in. It really is a wonderful place to live.”
That being said, the visitors were ready to go home. Many were able to return home on Tuesday. Raulston and most other seniors staying at Redwood planned to return home Wednesday.
“Given the choice, I wanna go home,” Raulston said. “Judy Garland said it best: there’s no place like home.”