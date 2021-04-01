Redevelopment of Soscol property back to square one; Holcomb adds ag mural

“Mr. Holcomb has been an ideal and understanding partner in all this,” added Meyer.

Holcomb said that Scott Goldie, representing Napa Brew LLC, had been making payments to Holcomb for the purchase but was unable to continue.

“I understand,” said Holcomb. “This pandemic has thrown a wrench into everybody’s’” plans.

“Rather than foreclosing, I said, ‘Scott, we’ll take the building back; it’s fine.’”

Goldie could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.

Through the Brooks Street company, Goldie is also a partner in the Napa Valley Wine Train. Until this March, Goldie had also been a partner in the Food City redevelopment on Old Sonoma Road. He is no longer involved in that project.

The deed in lieu of foreclosure for 807 Soscol Ave. was filed on March 18. The debt was listed as $2.753 million.

“Nobody is mad at anybody at all,” said Holcomb of Goldie. “We are still good friends.”

For now, the building is vacant.