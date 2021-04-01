Redevelopment of Soscol property back to square one; Holcomb adds ag mural

Back in 2018, there were big plans for Napa’s former Gelow/Borreson building.
A brewery, tasting room and distribution center had been announced. The property would be redeveloped.
Instead, almost three years — and one worldwide pandemic later — the building and space remains empty. The previous tenant, Borreson’s News Service, is now located in American Canyon.
The most recent owner, Napa Brew LLC, essentially gave the property back to the second most recent owner, Michael L. Holcomb, in what’s called a “deed in lieu of foreclosure.”
Holcomb bought the property from a Gelow company in 2017 for $2.8 million.
In 2018, a Michael L. Holcomb entity sold the property to Napa Brew LLC for $3 million.
Napa Palisades partner Chuck Meyer said he had signed a lease and planned to open a multi-million-dollar craft brewery, beer tasting room and beer distribution center.
“The 807 project was grand in scale. We were sad that it did not work out,” said Meyer on Thursday.
Instead, “we decided to partner with Tannery Bend Beerworks on a smaller shared brewery space on Action Avenue,” he said.
“Mr. Holcomb has been an ideal and understanding partner in all this,” added Meyer.
Holcomb said that Scott Goldie, representing Napa Brew LLC, had been making payments to Holcomb for the purchase but was unable to continue.
“I understand,” said Holcomb. “This pandemic has thrown a wrench into everybody’s’” plans.
“Rather than foreclosing, I said, ‘Scott, we’ll take the building back; it’s fine.’”
Goldie could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.
Through the Brooks Street company, Goldie is also a partner in the Napa Valley Wine Train. Until this March, Goldie had also been a partner in the Food City redevelopment on Old Sonoma Road. He is no longer involved in that project.
The deed in lieu of foreclosure for 807 Soscol Ave. was filed on March 18. The debt was listed as $2.753 million.
“Nobody is mad at anybody at all,” said Holcomb of Goldie. “We are still good friends.”
For now, the building is vacant.
“It’s a good building but it hasn’t been kept (up) and it’s in need of some upgrades,” said Holcomb.
Holcomb has already made some improvements including the installation of a mural on the west side of the property.
Painted by Morgan Bricca of Los Altos, the same artist who created a Mishewal Wappo mural on a Holcomb building on Second Street, this new mural features agricultural workers.
PHOTOS: A WALK AROUND 807 SOSCOL AVE. WHAT'S NEXT FOR THIS SPACE?
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com