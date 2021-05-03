Reducing booms from Napa County vineyard propane cannons remains work in progress

She suggested exploring “more creative and workable solutions” to keep birds away from grapes, whether it’s netting or shiny streamers.

Greg Ames is among the American Canyon residents who in 2019 asked the county to do something about the propane cannon noise. He has since moved from the area.

"I will tell you that last year, there were still lots of propane cannons," Ames said on Thursday by phone. "They were not following the rules on time frames."

When supervisors passed the standards in 2019, Wagenknecht said that 99% of farmers used good sense in how they deploy propane cannons. The standards are for those who don't.

Cleveland said her office each year does permit renewals with growers and talks to growers about the county’s propane cannon standards. It follows up on complaints. It has inspectors in the field who listen for cannons.

In addition, she mentioned plans for county staff to start going out in early morning and late evenings and on weekends to make sure the county's propane cannon standards are being followed.