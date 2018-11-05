Redwood Credit Union will expand to a new campus near the Napa airport that will eventually be home to as many as 700 new local jobs.
The credit union, which is based in Santa Rosa, is preparing for growth with the purchase of a 20,000-square-foot building, plus eight acres of adjacent undeveloped land, at 1190 Airport Blvd. in Napa Valley Gateway Business Park.
“We need more space” and more employees, said Brett Martinez, president and CEO of Redwood Credit Union. The credit union maxed out on room at its Santa Rosa offices faster than expected, he said.
“We’ve been looking at expansion to the Napa area for some time, so we’re excited to have found a location to help us support the growth we’re seeing,” he said.
Opening an additional facility in Napa “also allows us to attract talent from a wider geographic area, as well as providing an alternate site to support disaster recovery,” said Martinez. He envisions workers from Napa and Solano counties, or elsewhere, filing the Napa jobs.
“Napa is a great place and it will take us to the next level as an organization,” he said.
“This is great news for the future employment outlook of Napa County and speaks volumes” of the leadership of Martinez, said Travis Stanley, Napa Chamber of Commerce CEO.
Redwood Credit Union (RCU) was selected as the Chamber’s 2016 Large Business of the Year.
“The city of Napa will surely welcome the opportunity to play a role in the vision of an organization so dedicated to serving its communities and performing for its fast-growing membership,” said Stanley.
Located west of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel, the purchase price for the 8.52-acre parcel, including the existing 17,326-square-foot building, was $7.1 million.
The credit union plans to build an additional building on the eight acres, creating a campus that over time will accommodate as many as 600 to 700 employees.
Once all future building phases are complete, that new building is estimated to eventually total approximately 106,000 square feet.
Approximately 370 employees work at the credit union’s Santa Rosa headquarters. Redwood Credit Union currently has a total of 623 employees.
While Redwood Credit Union’s primary headquarters will remain in Santa Rosa, the Napa site offers the rapidly growing credit union much needed room to expand back office functions supporting lending, technology and other member services, said a news release.
Employees from RCU Insurance Services have already relocated from a Sonoma office to the Napa facility.
“Long term, you could probably say every department in the organization will have some people” in Napa and some in Santa Rosa, said Martinez, who will have an office at both locations. Eventually, the Napa office complex could have more employees than the Santa Rosa office.
There are benefits to having two operational centers, such as in case of disaster.
During the October 2017 wildfires, flames in Santa Rosa came within a block of the RCU headquarters on Cleveland Avenue.
Opening a second office in Napa “was a great idea before the fires and it’s an even better idea now,” said Martinez.
Growth has been steady at RCU, said a news release. Membership in the credit union recently rose 9.7 percent and loans rose 19.5 percent.
Martinez said he attributes that growth to people looking for alternatives to banking.
“We have a strong brand and provide great service. We have technology, branches and ATMs people are looking for,” he said.
“Doing the right thing every day is who we are and what we do and people are aware of that.”
Redwood Credit Union currently has 17 branch locations throughout the North Bay and has plans to open additional branches in American Canyon and Lake County in 2019. Founded in 1950, RCU has more than $4.4 billion in assets.