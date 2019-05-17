Napa Police sent out a Nixle message at 7:22 Friday announcing that Redwood Road near Lynn Drive in Browns Valley would be closed for an extended period due to an industrial vehicle collision.
The city dispatched hazmat crews to the scene and residents near the collision were urged to close their windows and shelter in place as a precaution.
The truck may have been carrying gases used in welding, according to police radio traffic.
The collision occurred on a twisting section of Redwood along a creek.
Barricades were set up on Redwood between West Pueblo Avenue and Browns Valley Road.