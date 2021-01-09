Regional Stay Home Order extended in Napa County

Napa County announced Saturday that California's Regional Stay Home Order is being extended due to the Bay Area Region's continued Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity of less than 15%.

The Regional Stay Home Order, which originally went into effect on 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 17, instructs Californians to continue to stay at home as much as possible and to stop mixing between households that can lead to the spread of COVID-19. If conditions had improved, the Stay Home Order would have expired on Jan. 8.

“We are just now beginning to see the effects of December holiday gatherings and travel,” said Napa County Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. “It bears repeating that ICU capacity is not only critical for COVID-19 patients, it can also mean the difference between life and death for community members suffering from non-COVID related medical conditions or trauma.

"Hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and we’ve reported more local deaths during the first week of the new year than we did during our peak month of 2020. It will take all of us working together to move in the right direction.”

Napa County reported 596 new cases last week and seven deaths. There were 4,180 active cases as of Friday.

