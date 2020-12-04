Register reporter honored for coverage of Napa schools

A reporter for the Napa Valley Register has been recognized for excellence in education reporting for his coverage of the Napa public school system.

Howard Yune, a Register staff writer since 2011, received the Golden Quill Award from the California School Boards Association, a nonprofit that represents elected officials of school districts in the state. Directors of the Napa Valley Unified School District, who nominated Yune for the prize, presented him with the award during the district's Nov. 12 board meeting.

CSBA gives the Golden Quill Award annually “in recognition of fair, insightful and accurate reporting on public school news by individual print, broadcast and online news media representatives,” according to the association's website. Media members are nominated for the honor by school districts and county offices of education.

Stories covered this year by Yune within NVUSD, which teaches some 17,000 students in Napa and American Canyon, have included the district's efforts to phase in classroom teaching during the coronavirus pandemic, as well the closure of two elementary schools in June and the fiscal challenges of falling enrollment.