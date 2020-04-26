Register reporter rides along for husband's coronavirus test

“Nope,” said Don.

“OK, this is an informational sheet you can review afterwards,” she said, handing him a printed flyer.

“I have a mask for you," said Jamie. "This one will replace the one you’re wearing. Keep it below your nose.”

Jamie then handed Don a tissue. “Blow your nose with this,” she said. “Keep the tissue.”

“Are you doing alright?” she paused to ask him, before continuing.

"Yes," he said.

“Do you have a preference for which side I enter on your nose? Have you ever had a broken nose?”

“OK, I’m going to reach in – and I’m going to go all the way to the back, until I feel the back of your throat, and I have to hold it there for a couple of seconds and twist and turn a little bit. I want to get a good swab the first time.”

She slowly inserted the swab a further into his nose.

“You might feel watery eyes,” said Jamie. “Some people want to cough” as a reaction, she said. Tilt your head back a little bit, she said. “OK, nice and easy,” she said encouragingly. “Great. Good one,” she said as she continued to slowly twist and probe the swab.