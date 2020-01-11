{{featured_button_text}}
New Traffic Pattern

Traffic flowed eastbound on First Street for the first time on Friday morning.

 Sean Scully, Register

What's your assessment of the new First Street roundabout and the reversal of one-way First and Second streets?

The second of three planned roundabouts began operating Friday, with the city also flipping First and Second between Jefferson Street and the freeway so they go in opposite directions.

The Register would like to hear about your early experiences with these significant changes to central Napa traffic flow.

Please email your comments to Register reporter Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com.

