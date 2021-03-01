Register Square housing in Napa moves closer to finish

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hunter said recent area wildfires have caused a shortage of construction workers who can build new homes, also driving up costs.

The bottom line is, “there’s high demand” for such homes, Hunter said. And the buyers are willing to pay.

“I’m getting calls every day” about the project, he said.

Some buyers are even doubling up. Hunter said that of the 35 units that have been sold, two buyers each bought two units: one bought an adjacent unit, another bought one home in one phase and one in another phase.

Currently, only one or two units are being used as rentals, said Hunter.

A unit in phase two, 1624 Third St., was previously advertised for rent for $4,000 per month. That unit includes three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, said a listing.

Phase three homes are built atop a first-floor parking garage with entry on Wilson and Seminary streets. From that first floor, housing rises another two and three more floors. Bedrooms on the fourth floor provide some expansive views of downtown and south of Third Street. A passcode-protected elevator will carry residents up and down.