Register Square housing in Napa moves closer to finish

At a downtown corner, where stories like this one were once written and printed, the completion of 51 units of new housing — plus parking and commercial space — is coming closer to a finish.
Construction at Register Square, located at the 1600 block of Second Street, is currently in its third phase, said Scot Hunter, the broker for the project created by Vesta Pacific Development.
Register Square is named after the Napa Valley Register, which occupied the city block for 50 years.
The property was left looking somewhat desolate after the Register offices moved to 1615 Soscol Ave. in 2016, said Hunter. “To see that replaced by all these units of housing right in downtown” is rewarding, he said.
The $42 million redevelopment project broke ground in 2018. It began with phase one and two, or a total of 19 homes with a Third Street address. It continues with 32 new homes with a Second Street address.
A total of 35 of the 51 new homes are now sold, said Hunter.
“The sales really indicate that there is a pent-up desire to live in a walkable neighborhood,” said Hunter. “Everybody at Register Square will be able to walk to many of those things they need to do every day.”
About half of the new owners are full-time Napans, and the rest are second home buyers, said Hunter. The homes are priced from $779,000 to $1.6 million. There are two end unit “penthouses” with four bedrooms for that top price, said Hunter.
Between all three phases, sizes of the homes range from 1,066 to 2,474 square feet.
New residents mean “more people downtown,” shopping, eating and visiting, he said. Some of those new Register Square buyers are Napans who were downsizing, he said.
Their Register Square purchase means their original Napa home are expanding the pool of local homes for sale, he said.
Yet, for most Napans, these are not entry-level home prices.
Hunter justified the cost.
It was expensive to buy the city block (and adjacent smaller parking lot), explained Hunter. After the 2014 earthquake, the Register’s parent company Lee Enterprises sold the land to Vesta Pacific of San Diego for $5 million.
Hunter said recent area wildfires have caused a shortage of construction workers who can build new homes, also driving up costs.
The bottom line is, “there’s high demand” for such homes, Hunter said. And the buyers are willing to pay.
“I’m getting calls every day” about the project, he said.
Some buyers are even doubling up. Hunter said that of the 35 units that have been sold, two buyers each bought two units: one bought an adjacent unit, another bought one home in one phase and one in another phase.
Currently, only one or two units are being used as rentals, said Hunter.
A unit in phase two, 1624 Third St., was previously advertised for rent for $4,000 per month. That unit includes three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, said a listing.
Phase three homes are built atop a first-floor parking garage with entry on Wilson and Seminary streets. From that first floor, housing rises another two and three more floors. Bedrooms on the fourth floor provide some expansive views of downtown and south of Third Street. A passcode-protected elevator will carry residents up and down.
Two commercial condo units facing Second Street are being framed right now. Located at 1625 Second St. and 1675 Second St., both are 3,000 square feet and both have been sold to local owners, said Hunter.
Napa Bookmine will relocate its Pearl Street location to Register Square, according to owner Naomi Chamblin.
"It is exhilarating to see the walls going up," said Chamblin. "We are so excited to see this dream really happening! Five years seems like a long time to wait, but I am grateful to have had all of that time to gain experience and imagine the possibilities before moving."
The second commercial condo unit could be divided into separate, smaller spaces. That owner has not been publicly identified.
Construction should be done by October, said Hunter.
Photos: Want to live in downtown Napa? Check out Register Square.
Register Square, downtown Napa.
Register Square in downtown Napa
Register Square in downtown Napa
Register Square parking
Register Square in downtown Napa
Register Square in downtown Napa
Register Square downtown Napa
Register Square in downtown Napa
Phase one of Register Square in downtown Napa.
An inside courtyard at Register Square in downtown Napa.
Register Square housing
Register Square
Register Square in Napa
Napa housing
A view onto Third Street from Register Square in downtown Napa.
Geoff McComic at Register Square in downtown Napa.
The space between townhomes at Register Square in downtown Napa.
Geoffrey McComic of Vesta Pacific Development at the new Register Square townhomes in downtown Napa.
