Register wants to know how you are dealing with COVID-19, economic crises

The Napa Valley Register wants to know how Napans are dealing mentally and emotionally with the sudden, twin threats of COVID-19 and a damaged economy.

What are the fears that prey on your mind and what do you turn to as your sources of strength? What are you learning about yourself and others during this crisis?

Contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews.com or 256-2253. Please include your name and contact information.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.