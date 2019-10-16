Girls on the Run Napa & Solano hosts its BeYOUnique 5K at Napa Valley College on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event, presented by Community Projects, Inc., is a fundraiser to support Girls on the Run’s mission to empower young girls ages 8-13 and build their self-esteem.
This year, 463 girls and 108 volunteer life coaches will participate in the 5K, which begins. at 9 a.m. The route will begin at the Napa Valley College track and continue on the nearby bike trail. Supporters – men and boys included – are invited to participate.
All 5K finishers will receive a T-shirt, healthy treats and will be automatically eligible to win prizes donated by Napa Running Company, Fleet Feet Sports Vacaville, Teachers Resource Center and Girls on the Run by spinning the prize wheel. Medals will be given to all finishers 13 years old and younger. Gift certificates and techie stuff will be awarded to the top three women and men finishers.
Registration is $30 in advance; $40 on run/walk day; and $10 for past Girls on the Run participants. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Celebratory festivities, which run from 8-11 a.m., include face painting, crazy hair, an obstacle course, and craft stations.
For the fifth year, a Dream Hall will be hosted to introduce girls to 10 female role models from their community who will discuss their careers and inspirations.
Volunteers are also needed to ensure a fun, safe and celebratory experience. To register, donate or volunteer, visit GOTRNapaSolano.org.
For more information, contact Janet Todd, Girls on the Run Napa & Solano executive director, at janet@gotrnapasolano.org or 707-280-5664.