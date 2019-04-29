Girls on the Run Napa & Solano hosts its Making HERstory 5K at Solano Community College in Fairfield on Saturday, May 11.
The event, presented by Soroptimist International Twilight of Vacaville, is a fundraiser to support Girls on the Run’s mission to empower young girls ages 8-13 and build their self-esteem.
This year, 565 girls and 127 volunteer life coaches will participate in the 5K at 9 a.m. at Solano College stadium, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield. Supporters – men and boys included – are invited to participate.
All 5K finishers will receive a T-shirt, healthy treats and will be automatically eligible to win prizes donated by Napa Running Company, Fleet Feet Sports Vacaville and Girls on the Run by spinning the prize wheel. Medals will be given to all finishers 13 years old and younger. Awards will be handed out to the top three male and female finishers.
Registration is $30 in advance; $40 on run/walk day; and $10 for past Girls on the Run participants. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Celebratory festivities, which run from 8-11 a.m., include face painting, Out of This World Hair, and craft stations.
For the fifth year, a Dream Hall will be hosted to introduce girls to female role models from their community. The team of accomplished women includes attorney Brittany Armstrong, Solano District Office; welder Jai Carrell; orthodontist Mary C Cooke; CEO of Napa Nuts Bonnie Miluso; and Vallejo police officer Amanda Blain.
Volunteers are also needed to ensure a fun, safe and celebratory experience. To register, donate or volunteer, visit GOTRNapaSolano.org.
For more information, contact Janet Todd, Girls on the Run Napa & Solano executive director, at janet@gotrnapasolano.org or 707-637-8909.