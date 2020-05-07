Regulators waive $200 million fine on PG&E for causing deadly fires

The staggering losses of life and property drove PG&E into bankruptcy early last year. The San Francisco company is now scrambling to get out of bankruptcy before July so it can qualify for coverage from a wildfire insurance fund that California created last year.

Although PG&E will no longer have to pay any money into California’s general fund, it’s still being punished by regulators in the form of nearly $1.9 billion that it won’t be able to collect through higher electricity rates and other fees passed on to the roughly 16 million people who rely on the nation’s largest utility for power.

Regulators also are placing restrictions that will force some of the $425 million in tax savings that the utility may realize from the $1.9 billion penalty to be passed along to its customers instead of funneled to its shareholders.

Clifford Rechtschaffen, the PUC commissioner who recommended suspending the $200 million fine, acknowledged that waiving the penalty was “deeply dissatisfying.” But he said it was justified because of the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 outbreak rattling the stock market.