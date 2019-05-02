Over the past year, the entire campus of the Snow school in south Napa has been completely reconstructed from top to bottom. When the work is complete, the only thing left from the last version of Irene Snow Elementary School will be a single building, once used as a multipurpose room.
Snow, which dates from the 1950s, is being moved off the West Napa Fault at a cost of $36 million. This hazard was discovered after the 2014 South Napa earthquake.
“It’s going to be spectacular,” Jay Leininger, a construction project representative, said of the new school that is scheduled to open to students for the 2019-20 school year.
“It’s going great,” said Michael Pearson, executive director of school planning and construction, maintenance and operations at the Napa Valley Unified School District. “It’s on time and on budget. That’s key.”
The reconstruction of Snow Elementary on Foster Road began in 2018 with prep work for the relocatable buildings that are being used as classrooms this school year. The majority of the work at the 10-acre parcel started at the end of June 2018.
During construction, students are attending classes in the portable units that were installed down the hill from the original campus. On the other side of a fence, construction workers have been hard at work creating the students’ new school.
Today, 21 new classrooms, a new multipurpose room with a theater space, an administration building and other improvements are in the finishing stages of construction. The project will be moving into a landscaping phase relatively soon, said Pearson.
“We’re getting very excited,” said Snow Principal Olivia McCormick. “We just feel extremely privileged and lucky that our school is being rebuilt.”
The school will appreciate being able to spread out again, she said. During construction, the school camps was confined to a smaller than normal space.
For months, the kids have been asking when the new campus will finally open, McCormick said. “It’s been a long year for them.”
The new Snow campus will also new parking, outdoor gathering space, play equipment, play fields and landscaping. Computer and library facilities will be located within the campus’ current multipurpose building.
A new campus layout will provide for a single point of entry to the school. For security, after school starts, visitors will enter the school office for any access on campus. The school has more than 400 students in kindergarten-5th grades.
In a 2018 interview, Jennifer Gibb, NVUSD facilities financial analyst, said the new school “will provide the student/parent community with a campus consistent with a 21st century learning environment.”
Napa Valley Unified also planned to rebuild two other elementary schools due to their proximity to the West Napa Fault: Napa Junction in American Canyon and Stone Bridge in Napa.
Voters passed Measure H, a $269 million bond issue, in 2016 that provides $100 million for rebuilding the three elementary schools. The bond also has funds to seismically upgrade another dozen school campuses.
Work at Napa Junction elementary school is set to end in fall 2020.
Work at Stone Bridge has yet to begin.
At an April 25 school district board meeting, parents at Stone Bridge School asked the school district to devote more funds – and show more urgency – in protecting students against the next seismic shock.
Improvements seem to have been put on hold, said one parent. Another parent voiced concern about how much money will be left by the time a firm plan for the school emerges – especially with Measure H funds also being steered toward other uses ranging from a new American Canyon Middle School costing more than $53 million to a host of technology updates worth $27.9 million.