Remembering Richard Majano: 'He was a light in this community.'

A few weeks ago, the Napa Register received an email from Rhonda Simon, a board member of The Table, a congregate hot lunch program for those needing food. In it, Simon said that their kitchen manager had passed away.

“Richard was the heart and soul of The Table,” Simon wrote. “We are devastated ... Richard knew more people and was loved by more people than anyone I can think of.”

Here’s more about Richard, The Table’s sole employee, whose “smile lit up every room he entered.”

“Richard started out as one of our diners,” said Simon, reached by phone. “We got to know him better and eventually, he became our only employee, coordinating the volunteers who cook the food. Various volunteer groups rotate cooking throughout the month. In our program, he oversaw an average of 70 volunteers a month. He worked for Community Projects before coming to us and between that, his other job at CANV and us, he worked with over 700 volunteers, and they all got to know him. He was a light in this community.”

Richard Majano was raised in San Francisco. A child of El Salvadorean parents, he and his family emigrated to America in 1965.

“Our papers were processed in San Ysidro and then we took a Greyhound bus to San Francisco,” said his brother, Martin Majano, who now lives in Bakersfield. “We thought it was very fancy. My parents got divorced a few years later and we lived with my mother. When my mom died, he was 11 or 12 years old. We ended up living with my married sister.”

“Richard was dyslexic, but we didn’t know what that was then,” Majano continued. “I figured out he didn’t know how to read. He dropped out of high school in the 12th grade when they told him he wasn’t going to graduate.”

“He had different jobs, but he’d get drunk and got into trouble. The family helped him out until we realized we weren’t really helping him. That’s when he got his act together.”

A Napa Valley Register article about the Library Literacy Center in 2011, mentioned Richard as one of their students. He was quoted as saying that he was learning to write and spell and credited the Literacy Center with giving him the confidence to learn.

“Writing is awesome and empowering,” Majano said in the article, which also mentions that he’d gained the self-confidence to enroll in a culinary program.

Drene Johnson is the executive director of CANV, which operated the culinary program at the time.

“Yes, he was one of our culinary program graduates,” Johnson said. “He was one of the best students, always eager to learn and he looked forward to a rewarding career in the food business.”

He also drove a truck as a CANV employee, picking up groceries from stores for their food programs.

Rhona Simon echoed praise for his work ethic.

“We had about 25 different groups cook every month,” Simon said. “Richard took care of them for three hours. It’s important to note that he worked not just in the kitchen. He took care of all in the kitchen and those in the dining room. If a diner had a bad day, maybe being troublesome, Richard would walk out of the kitchen and talk with the diner to find out the issue. When he’d learn the problem and talk about it, the diner would calm down. Actually, he taught us all how to have patience.”

“We’d call him our resident teacher,” she continued. “The more people he helped, helped us see the goodness in anyone. If something didn’t go well for one of our volunteer groups, an appliance broke down or something, they’d tell us and always add, ‘But Richard was wonderful.’”

“Food meant a lot to him; it was second only to community. He’d come in with a boom box and his extensive playlist. It was a pleasant place to work because of Richard and his music.”

“He had an infectious smile, beautiful and genuine. It touched each and everyone who worked with him. Richard was a sweet soul. He enjoyed music and going to the park, fishing with his buddies and he adored his grandchildren.”

“The thing I’ll miss most about him were his hugs. He’d enter a room with a smile, and you got a hug. When he closed the kitchen, you’d get another hug. He’d led a hard life and lived a simple life. He cared and listened. He’d ask how you were and was a wonderful listener.”

Shirley Mendez met Richard in 1987 and was his partner for over four years. They had a daughter together.

“Even after we broke up, we still kept in touch. Our daughter had two sons, who are ages 11 and 8. Richard enjoyed them. He’d take the eldest one to church with him. They’d all go to the movies or hang out and watch movies at home. When I cleaned out his apartment, I found and took back 30 movies to the library.”

“He played pool; liked to talk and laugh. Fishing with his friends was a passion. He loved spending time with his family and playing games with the kids. He was open to different things. He used to drink back in the day but now was supportive of AA. Richard had diabetes but he took care of himself and watched what he ate. Since COVID, he was cautious and always wore a mask.”

“One day, before the 10th of December, he said he wasn’t feeling good, and I told him to get checked out. I didn’t hear from him and tried calling. His best friend Tony asked me if I’d spoken to him. Tony called the hospitals and then he told me he’d talked to the coroner and Richard had passed. That was about the 14th of December.”

Darlene Valencia is the executive pastor at CrossWalk Community Church, where Richard was a regular.

Valencia wrote in an email, “His friends have started a GoFundMe donation page (gofund.me/bf29372f) to help with expenses. We know that there are people that would want to help with expenses but wouldn’t be comfortable with giving directly to his friends or his family so I offered that if people wanted to help cover the cost of his Celebration, they could drop the money off at CrossWalk to me and I would make sure it goes to help cover the bills. We’re hoping to hold a service at CrossWalk in the future once the family decides when.”

Richard was found alone in his apartment and his cause of death is still undetermined. Martin Majano was told it could take up to 12 weeks to receive the information from the Coroner’s office.

Rhonda Simon said that there’s a saying in the Jewish religion that she thinks is appropriate. “May his memory be a blessing.”

Richard Majano was 60 years old.